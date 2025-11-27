Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Anika Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Anika Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Anika Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Anika Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Anika Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

