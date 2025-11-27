Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $637.05 and last traded at $636.22. 24,763,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 15,539,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,759,811 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after buying an additional 1,532,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,902,948,000 after acquiring an additional 682,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,823,375,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

