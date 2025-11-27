United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Therapeutics stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $488.43. 329,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $492.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total value of $1,901,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,792.90. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total value of $9,946,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,376.88. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.