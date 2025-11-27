Rep. Lisa C. McClain Unloads Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teradyne stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

TER traded up $11.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,764. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $191.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after buying an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

