Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.