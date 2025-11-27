Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $336.06 and last traded at $334.7020. 5,826,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,418,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

