BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.1830. Approximately 84,845,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 95,382,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,792. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

