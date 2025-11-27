MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $58.2140. 6,583,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,905,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Cfra Research raised MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 248,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $15,863,526.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,369,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,786,806.90. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 194,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,548.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,411 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,926. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MP Materials by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,337 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

