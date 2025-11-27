New York Times (NYT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New York Times (NYSE: NYT):

11/13/2025 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – New York Times had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/6/2025 – New York Times was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/6/2025 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – New York Times had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

