Analyzing FB Bancorp (FBLA) and Its Rivals

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Bancorp -3.08% -0.81% -0.22% FB Bancorp Competitors 16.58% 9.98% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FB Bancorp $85.90 million -$6.21 million 85.00 FB Bancorp Competitors $600.72 million $154.64 million 13.56

Analyst Recommendations

FB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FB Bancorp. FB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FB Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 FB Bancorp Competitors 473 2434 2172 118 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 13.80%. Given FB Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FB Bancorp competitors beat FB Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

