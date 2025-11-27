Head-To-Head Review: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH)

JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JNS and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JNS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ideal Power 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 173.54%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than JNS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JNS N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power -58,031.58% -66.48% -58.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JNS and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares JNS and Ideal Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JNS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power $43,136.00 775.41 -$10.42 million ($1.24) -3.17

JNS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideal Power.

Volatility and Risk

JNS has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideal Power beats JNS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

