National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) Head to Head Review

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 1 0 0 0 1.00 National CineMedia 2 2 3 0 2.14

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.13%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than LQR House.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,720.16% -161.22% -113.31% National CineMedia -8.62% -3.51% -2.58%

Risk and Volatility

LQR House has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of LQR House shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $2.50 million 4.75 -$22.75 million ($94.56) -0.01 National CineMedia $236.30 million 1.71 -$22.30 million ($0.15) -28.73

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National CineMedia beats LQR House on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

