New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 17% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 17% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 551,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 93,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Age Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.92 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

