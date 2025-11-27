Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 443,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 103,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

