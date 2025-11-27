Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.94. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 6.4%
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is CrowdStrike Ready to Rally After Its Recent Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.