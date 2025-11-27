Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.69. 417,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 369,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 2.0%
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.
