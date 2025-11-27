Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ryan Specialty (RYAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN):

11/26/2025 – Ryan Specialty was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/26/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/26/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $89.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Ryan Specialty is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

