SelectQuote (SLQT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2025 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – SelectQuote had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – SelectQuote had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/22/2025 – SelectQuote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – SelectQuote had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

