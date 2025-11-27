Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.57.
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
