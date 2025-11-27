Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.57.

Empire stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.62. 89,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,359. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empire has a one year low of C$40.33 and a one year high of C$58.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.27.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

