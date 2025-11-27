Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.
CGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.80.
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.
