Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.77.

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.10. 52,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.23 and a 52 week high of C$67.77.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

