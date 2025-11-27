YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.8150. 6,247,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,046,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.6074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10,113.0%.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
