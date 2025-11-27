YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.8150. 6,247,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,046,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.6074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10,113.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

