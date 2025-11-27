Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 159,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 54,497 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.25.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nexa Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexa Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $763.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

