George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.

George Weston last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. George Weston had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 billion.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

