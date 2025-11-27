Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 9,357 shares.The stock last traded at $50.1470 and had previously closed at $48.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

