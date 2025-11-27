Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 15889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.92 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.00. The company has a current ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

