Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $838.27 and last traded at $845.9550, with a volume of 80469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $876.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TPL
Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million.
Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.
Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $52,606,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Pacific Land
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is CrowdStrike Ready to Rally After Its Recent Pullback?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- SanDisk Joins the S&P 500: Inside the Index Effect Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.