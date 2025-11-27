Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $838.27 and last traded at $845.9550, with a volume of 80469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $876.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $933.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,002.98.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $52,606,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

