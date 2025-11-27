APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 1519608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

