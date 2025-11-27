Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.42 and last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 962814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$16.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.42.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of C$147.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

