Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday after D Boral Capital downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.2550. Approximately 1,724,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,911,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IVVD. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Invivyd in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 15.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 197,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative net margin of 119.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
