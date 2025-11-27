Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday after D Boral Capital downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.2550. Approximately 1,724,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,911,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IVVD. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Invivyd in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Invivyd alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invivyd

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

In other Invivyd news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 15.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 197,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative net margin of 119.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.