CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s Why

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) traded up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 204,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 156,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 17.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.24.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

