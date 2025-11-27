Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 42.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40. 274,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 31,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Rio Silver Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

