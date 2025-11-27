Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.36, with a volume of 214463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.
Coro Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.62.
About Coro Energy
A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coro Energy
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is CrowdStrike Ready to Rally After Its Recent Pullback?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- SanDisk Joins the S&P 500: Inside the Index Effect Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.