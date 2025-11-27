Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.7301 and last traded at $1.7250. Approximately 57,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 294,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Waterdrop by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 369,325 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

