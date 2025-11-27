SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $231.55 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in SAP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SAP by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 34.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

