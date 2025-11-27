Rep. Lisa C. McClain Acquires FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FMC stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FMC alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. FMC Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 286.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 1,199.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FMC by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 457,094 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 423,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,641,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,274,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director John Mitchell Raines acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,805.68. The trade was a 103.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,496. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.