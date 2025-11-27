CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Sold Off Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.88. 7,976,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CVS Health by 242.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

