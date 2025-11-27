Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,473. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

