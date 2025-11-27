3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of ($1.56) million for the quarter.

3 E Network Technology Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MASK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 123,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,884. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

3 E Network Technology Group Company Profile

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities.

