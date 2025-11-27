Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 and last traded at GBX 380.50, with a volume of 17609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £49,300. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

