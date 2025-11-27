Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 and last traded at GBX 380.50, with a volume of 17609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Insider Activity at Taseko Mines
In related news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £49,300. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.
In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Is CrowdStrike Ready to Rally After Its Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- SanDisk Joins the S&P 500: Inside the Index Effect Rally
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Enters Correction Zone—Time to Panic, or to Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.