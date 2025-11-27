Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 57,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 19,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter. Crescita Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin.

