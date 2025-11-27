Insider Buying: Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Insider Buys 1,093,378 Shares of Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Chapman acquired 1,093,378 shares of Matsa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$54,668.90.

Andrew Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matsa Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Andrew Chapman sold 212,041 shares of Matsa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11, for a total transaction of A$22,264.31.

On Friday, September 5th, Andrew Chapman purchased 333,334 shares of Matsa Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,333.38.

Matsa Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5,584.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About Matsa Resources

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, lithium, tin, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Lake Carey Gold project that comprises approximately 449 square kilometers of prospective tenements within the Laverton Tectonic Zone of the Kurnalpi Terrane in Western Australia's eastern goldfields region, as well as Devon, Fortitude North, Fortitude Stage 2 Gold Mine, and Red October projects located in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matsa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.