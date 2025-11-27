MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Issues Earnings Results

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YGMZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MingZhu Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MingZhu Logistics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Free Report)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.