Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oracle (ORCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) recently:

11/26/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $382.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Oracle had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Oracle had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $367.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $208.00 to $331.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Oracle was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/8/2025 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

