Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $73.70. 162,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 412,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The company had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 430,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 694.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.