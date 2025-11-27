Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.3250. Nippon Paint shares last traded at $6.3250, with a volume of 676 shares traded.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

