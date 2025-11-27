Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $626.26 and last traded at $612.9310, with a volume of 87508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $618.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Medpace Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. The trade was a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,963 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,238. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 22.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

