Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,342,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 797,402 shares.The stock last traded at $90.51 and had previously closed at $89.74.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
