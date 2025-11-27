Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,342,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 797,402 shares.The stock last traded at $90.51 and had previously closed at $89.74.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

