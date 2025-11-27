CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $49.3140, with a volume of 505583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBZ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $279,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBIZ by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 583.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

