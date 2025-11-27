Summit Global Investments Takes $235,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

